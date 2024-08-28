B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 33,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

