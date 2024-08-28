B90 (LON:B90) Shares Up 3.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 610,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 685,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

B90 Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronny Breivik bought 49,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,474.98 ($1,945.11). In other news, insider Mark Rosman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($791.24). Also, insider Ronny Breivik bought 49,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,474.98 ($1,945.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,166 shares of company stock valued at $306,498. 69.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

