Bailard Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

