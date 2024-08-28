Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,933,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,005,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
NYSE:AVY opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.98.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison
Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,163 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Avery Dennison Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- PDD Shares Plunge: Why This Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Don’t Let Peloton Take You For a Ride: What You Need to Know
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts are Bullish on These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.