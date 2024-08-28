Bailard Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

