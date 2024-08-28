Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4,296.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,268,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,875,198 shares in the company, valued at $687,085,395.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,448,100 shares of company stock worth $106,825,157 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

