Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

