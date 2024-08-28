Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 5,330 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

