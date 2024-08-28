Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $220.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

