Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.