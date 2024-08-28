Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 830,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after buying an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

