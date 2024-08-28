Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

