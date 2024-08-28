Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. American National Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

WY opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

