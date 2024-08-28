Bailard Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

