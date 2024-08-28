Bailard Inc. Has $205,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,531 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

