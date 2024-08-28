Bailard Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

