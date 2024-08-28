Bailard Inc. Invests $203,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. CWM LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.7 %
HEES opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
