Bailard Inc. Invests $205,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

