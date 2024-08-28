Bailard Inc. Invests $209,000 in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Kore Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEVN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

