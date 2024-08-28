Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.0 %

ASB stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.