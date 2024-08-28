Bailard Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,517 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

