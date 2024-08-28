Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. Lear Co. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

