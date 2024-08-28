Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $108.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

