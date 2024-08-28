Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

