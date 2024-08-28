Bailard Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 149,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

