Bailard Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRBK opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

