Bailard Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

