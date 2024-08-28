Bailard Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. CWM LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

