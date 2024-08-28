Bailard Inc. Sells 9,814 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

