Bailard Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.75 and a beta of 1.32. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $359.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

