Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

