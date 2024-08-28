Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $634,074.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,945.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.