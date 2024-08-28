Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,607,000 after purchasing an additional 103,521 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

