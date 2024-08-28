Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 35,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 289,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,990,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.75. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

