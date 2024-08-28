Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Down 0.5%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.53. 9,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $142.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

