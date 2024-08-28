Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $281.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.50 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 34923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 294 ($3.88) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.13. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

