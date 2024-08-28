Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

