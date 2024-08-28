Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

