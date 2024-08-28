Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $408.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 408 ($5.38), with a volume of 188795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from GBX 563 ($7.42) to GBX 595 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 1.2 %

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.43 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.