Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,662 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $109,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CG stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

