Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,822 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $102,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

