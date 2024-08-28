Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 195,065 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $113,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 123,593 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 142,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.