Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,143 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $121,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.89 and a 200-day moving average of $275.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

