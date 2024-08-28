Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 34,295 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $107,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

