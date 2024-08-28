Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,717 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $106,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

