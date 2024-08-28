Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,996,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of PPL worth $138,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

