Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $104,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,137,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

