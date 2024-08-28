Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,062,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $120,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Community Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

