Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 742,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $119,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after purchasing an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,152 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

