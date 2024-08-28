Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $110,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

